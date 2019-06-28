Shrimp and Grits with SOWELA’s Culinary Campers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - John Bridges was in the studio with Chef Angelle and the SOWELA Culinary Campers.
We’ve got the recipe for you here:
SHRIMP AND GRITS
Grits
- 2 1/2 cups of water
- 1 1/2 cups of half and half
- 1/4 tsp of Kosher Salt (Optional)
- 3/4 cup of Grits
- 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan Cheese.
Shrimp
- 1 lbs. 21/25 peeled and de-veined shrimp
- A pinch of Kosher Salt
- A pinch of ground Black Pepper
- 2 tsp. of mild Salt-Free Creole Seasoning
- 4 tsp divided of olive oil
- 3/4 cup of green (only) finely chopped Scallion
- 3/4 cup of finely chopped Red Bell Pepper
- 2 cloves of minced Garlic
- 2 tsp All-Purpose Flour
- 1 1/2 cups of half chicken and half seafood stock
Included
- 1 Lemon, zested and juiced
- Additional seasoning for taste
Preparation:
For the Grits
1. In a medium sized pot, bring liquid and salt to a boil.
2. Add the grits and whisk to combine. Decrease the heat to low and cover the pot with a lid. Whisk occasionally to avoid lumps. Cook until creamy, about 20-25 minutes, adding more water as necessary to prevent grits from getting too thick.
3. Once creamy, remove the pot from the heat and mix in the cheese. Serve warm. If not serving immediately, you may need to add more liquid. Grits will continue to thicken as they sit.
For the Shrimp
1. Season the shrimp with 1/8 tsp. of salt, black pepper, and Creole seasoning.
2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 teaspoons of oil. Once hot, add the shrimp and cook, stirring often, until they just turn pink. Transfer the shrimp to a bowl. They will finish cooking later in the sauce.
3. Heat the remaining oil in the same skillet and add scallions, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook until tender.
4. Add the flour. Cook for 1 minute, then add the stock and simmer until the sauce thickens slightly, about 2 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice.
5. Add the Shrimp back into sauce and cook another 3 minutes are until shrimp are cooked.
6. Garnish with lemon zest.
Creole Seasoning Blend
- 2 tsbp. of onion powder
- 2 tbsp. of garlic powder
- 3 tbsp. of dried oregano
- 2 tbsp. of dried basil
- 1/2 tbsp. of dried thyme
- 1 tbsp. of black pepper
- 1 tbsp. of white pepper
- 1 tsp. of cayenne pepper
- 4 tbsp. of paprika
- 1 tbsp. of salt
Directions
In a small bowl, combine all seasoning ingredients and mix. Store in an airtight container.
