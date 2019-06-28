Local organizations raise awareness on National HIV Testing Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 1 in 7 people living in the U.S. have no idea that they’re living with HIV.
June 27 is National HIV Testing Day and the Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center teamed up with the Southwest Louisiana AIDS Council to offer free HIV testing at three locations in Lake Charles.
National HIV Testing Day started in 1995. In 2019, the CDC estimated 1.1 million people in the United States live with the virus.
To encourage participation, multiple locations offered free testing and even walk-in clinics.
Darrel Latin has been living with HIV for 25 years.
“What they told me, I wasn’t ready for, they said you’re HIV positive and you have like a year to live," said Latin.
Latin recounts the moments after his diagnosis as some of the hardest in his life. Those moments included judgement and a short-lived misunderstanding from the ones he loved.
“They was hugging me one day and then not hugging me the next and it was a hard journey, a hard pill to swallow,” said Latin.
Fast forward to 2019, He’s now using his diagnosis as a selling point to push others, especially young African-American men who have the highest chance of contracting HIV to know their status and remove the stigma around getting tested.
“I’m hoping that anybody that is tested positive today will realize that it’s not a death sentence, that people can still live, I’m a living testimony of that," said Latin.
When it comes to HIV, Jacob Schei with SWLA AHEP said Southwest Louisiana is currently ranked 7th for HIV diagnoses among Louisiana’s 9 public health regions.
HIV Statistics for Region 5-Southwest Louisiana (As of March 21, 2019)
Total people living with HIV in Region 5: 1,028
Persons living with HIV by Parish:
- Allen-200
- Beauregard-50
- Calcasieu-708
- Cameron-3
- Jefferson Davis-67
HIV Update 2018 Region 5-Lake Charles
- 42 people were diagnosed with HIV in Region 5 in 2018
- Between 2017-2018, the HIV diagnosis rate in Region 5 decreased by 24%
- In 2018, Region 5 had the lowest number of new HIV diagnoses and the 7th highest HIV diagnoses rate among Louisiana’s 9 public health regions.
- Men accounted for 76% of all HIV diagnoses in Region 5 in 2018
- 50% of HIV diagnoses were in persons under 35 years old.
- 62% of HIV diagnoses were among African Americans, but only 22% of the Region 5 population is African American.
- In Region 5, the greatest proportion of new HIV diagnoses was in Calcasieu Parish.
- In Region 5, the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses was in Calcasieu Parish.
“Within Calcasieu parish and the surrounding parishes, we have a little over 1,000 people living with HIV, but that’s only the ones who know their status," said Schei.
Research shows people who find out about their HIV and start treatment sooner have significantly greater health outlooks.
If you ask Darrell, life has simply been his biggest motivator and he wants that to be the same motivation for the younger generation.
“Just go get tested, and you’ll know..but for the younger generation, I just hope that they take advantage of the free stuff that’s available,” said Latin.
Louisiana Rankings
- In 2017, Louisiana ranked 4th in the nation for HIV case rates.
- In 2017, Louisiana ranked 3rd highest in state AIDS case rates.
- As of March 31, 2019, a total of 22,119 persons were living with HIV in Louisiana; of these individuals, 11,125 persons (50%) have an AIDS diagnosis.
- In 2018, 1, 049 new HIV cases were diagnosed in Louisiana
- African Americans in Louisiana are experiencing a severe health disparity in regards to HIV and STDs. In 2018, 70% of newly diagnosed HIV cases and 72% of newly diagnosed AIDS cases were among African Americans.
Louisiana has some of the highest rates of STD’s in the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017 Surveillance Report, Louisiana ranks:
- #1 for Congenital Syphilis cases
- #2 for Chlamydia cases
- #3 for Primary and secondary Syphilis cases
- #3 for Gonorrhea cases
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.