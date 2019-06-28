Judge James Cain Jr. to take oath of office within next few days

“When people come into court, especially clients, that’s their only time to ever go to court. I get to go every day. This may be their only day in court. Everyone has the right to be treated with respect and I just don’t ever see a need to ever embarrass a lawyer in front of his client or a client in open court. I mean, if that’s the case, you can always pull them aside. But I hope it will be a, we’ll have decorum of course, but the lawyers in our legal system, I hope, will benefit from my experience on the other side over the years,” he said.