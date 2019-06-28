Judge James Cain Jr. to take oath of office within next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The new U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, James Cain Jr., will soon take the bench in U.S. District Court in Lake Charles.
Cain is a 54-year-old attorney who has practiced law in Lake Charles for 25 years.
He emerged from a field of about a dozen candidates as President Donald Trump's nomination and passed favorably out of the Judiciary Committee last November. He received U.S. Senate confirmation June 19.
“I was pleasantly surprised. It was a 77-21 vote, so I consider that bipartisan in this political climate,” said Cain.
Cain says it was an interesting process and that he's been well vetted.
"Senator Patrick Leahy from Vermont, he asked me if I knew what the emoluments clause was in the constitution and I did, I knew what it was. It's in there to prohibit gifts from foreign countries to the president or members of Congress, so, yeah, just an obscure constitutional question, but fortunately I knew the answer to it," he said.
Plus, Cain says the process included numerous interviews and background checks. And he received a well-qualified rating from the American Bar Association, which he says was important to him because it’s based on comments from the local bar. Cain says he was told the ABA Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary interviewed anywhere from fifty to seventy lawyers and that from that a rating is decided. Cain says it’s a process started by President Dwight Eisenhower.
Cain attended undergraduate school at McNeese State University, where he played basketball. He attended law school at Southern University, passed the bar and clerked for the late Judge Henry Yelverton at the Third Circuit Court of Appeal.
"Great man, probably the reason I really, in the back of my mind, I kind of had a seed planted by him that I would want to be a judge one day," said Cain.
Following his confirmation, Senator Bill Cassidy said Cain had the “legal experience, temperament and sense of fairness” needed. Cain admits temperament is important.
“Lawyers understand, federal judges can be somewhat intimidating to some extent at times and some have been because, you’re appointed for life, they don’t have to run ever. And so, I think temperament is important for a federal judge because there’s no time you can just vote him out of office. It’s an act of Congress to remove you,” said Cain.
Cain says he’ll be fair and respectful to those who come before him.
“When people come into court, especially clients, that’s their only time to ever go to court. I get to go every day. This may be their only day in court. Everyone has the right to be treated with respect and I just don’t ever see a need to ever embarrass a lawyer in front of his client or a client in open court. I mean, if that’s the case, you can always pull them aside. But I hope it will be a, we’ll have decorum of course, but the lawyers in our legal system, I hope, will benefit from my experience on the other side over the years,” he said.
He is honored to fill the post and says he will be fair.
"If you deviate from the precedent decisions you're going to get overturned anyway. I just want to be fair and apply the law equally to everyone and I think that's all anyone can ask, to be treated fairly and be given a fair shot," he said.
According to the U.S. Courts web site, in 2019, U.S. District Judges earn a salary of $210,900.
Lake Charles has been without a federal judge for nearly two years. Cain says he's ready to begin work on a civil backlog.
Cain will be sworn in privately within the next few days, so he can get to work. He plans to hold a formal ceremony in December, when his children are home from college. Cain’s father is former Louisiana legislator James David Cain of Dry Creek.
