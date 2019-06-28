Florida official confirms suspension should not have been attached to Oakdale chief’s driving record

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials with Bay County in Florida say a citation issued there in 2006 was attached to the wrong Joseph Lockett’s Louisiana record, incorrectly causing the Oakdale police chief’s license to be suspended.
Chief Joseph Lockett posted a letter to his Facebook page from Patty Thomas, an office manager with the Bay County Clerk of Court’s, asking the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles to remove the suspension on Chief Lockett’s driving record.
“Louisiana DMV attached it to his record in error,” Thomas told KPLC. “The ticket we submitted was to a whole, completely different, Joseph Lockett.”
Chief Lockett said he has spoken with the Louisiana DMV and that the error has been fixed.
The issue came to light when Chief Lockett and three other Oakdale police officers were indicted and arrested in Allen Parish last week. Lockett is charged with malfeasance in office, injuring public records and payroll fraud.
Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul said last week he sent Lockett a letter saying he must discontinue driving any city vehicle until he could present a valid Louisiana driver’s license, although he said today that the city could not have stopped Lockett from driving because the police chief is an elected official.
Paul said that as far as he is concerned, the matter of the driver’s license is cleared up.
“Apparently he can (legally drive), so that’s fine with us,” Paul said. “I just hate it for him, because it was a human error, apparently.”
Lockett, though, said that the information should not have been given to the city or released to the public.
“I had no clue my license was suspended, I had no clue about the ticket in Florida,” Lockett said. “Politics seems to be a dangerous game in Allen Parish, to be honest with you. For him to put that on KPLC, that’s pretty childish in my book.”
Lockett questioned whether it was legal to release the information and said that whoever found out that his license was suspended should have come to him first.
“I don’t know who gave that information to the mayor, but I’m going to Baton Rouge to find out,” Lockett said.
Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, though, disagrees.
“At the second I became aware, I had a duty to notify the town because of liability,” Hebert said. “How do I perform my oath if I don’t notify them of something that may be potentially liability to them. It’s unfortunate, I hate that it became public, but I had a duty to notify them.”
Hebert said that the issue with the driver’s license when discovered when Lockett’s information was run as part of the investigation.
“With all the mess going on, we certainly didn’t want it to look like we were beating up on him,” Hebert said. “We just wanted to make sure he wasn’t driving under suspension.”
