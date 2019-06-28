FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms through the weekend keep temperatures a bit cooler

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The intense heat on Thursday allowed for a couple isolated storms to bust through the cap in the atmosphere, and despite the layer of dry Saharan dust, these storms were able to able to overcome all roadblocks in the atmosphere as temperatures soared into the middle 90s. Rain chances are a little higher today as there will be fewer obstacles in the way for the atmosphere to develop more widely scattered afternoon storms, so expect a higher coverage as we move into the middle to late afternoon and continue into the early evening.
High temperatures today will have plenty of time to warm up into the 90s before the storms arrive, with heat index values up into the triple digits. Storm chances today are up to around 40% as a much better chance your neighborhood or town gets one will be likely as well each day through the weekend. Storms will contain quite a bite of cloud-to-ground lightning, so make sure to go indoors when you hear thunder until the last storm weakens or moves away from your location. Some small pea sized hail will also be in the strongest storms, although this hail should be tiny enough to not cause car or roof damage.
Into the start of the weekend, computer models are latching on to a larger storm complex over Arkansas, dropping southward into Louisiana during the early morning hours tomorrow. This will send rain and storm chances up to start the day tomorrow as this complex enters from the north. Strong gusty winds and lightning will be possible although there are some signs this complex will be weaker upon arrival in Southwest Louisiana. As a result, temperatures will average out to be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs in the 80s.
Rain and storms on the return Sunday, will be mainly in the afternoon but a high chance of those occurring will also keep rain chances above normal at 60%. These daily storms will continue into next week, with highest chances during the afternoon hours and highs averaging out around 90 during the afternoon with nighttime lows in the 70s.
