FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms through the weekend keep temperatures a bit cooler

High temperatures today will have plenty of time to warm up into the 90s before the storms arrive, with heat index values up into the triple digits. Storm chances today are up to around 40% as a much better chance your neighborhood or town gets one will be likely as well each day through the weekend. Storms will contain quite a bite of cloud-to-ground lightning, so make sure to go indoors when you hear thunder until the last storm weakens or moves away from your location. Some small pea sized hail will also be in the strongest storms, although this hail should be tiny enough to not cause car or roof damage.