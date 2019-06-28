First Alert Forecast: Higher rain chances may bring a little relief to the afternoon heatHigher rain chances may bring a little relief to the afternoon heat

Sunday will also be a wet day with more rain by the afternoon. I have decided to lower the rain chance to 40%. It should be a dry morning, then the rain should arrive in the afternoon. The good news is that the Saharan dust will be gone by this weekend. That is also why the rain chances are slightly higher than earlier in the week. I would not cancel any plans just yet, but make sure to have an indoor plan alternative in case the rain hits you. Temperatures may be slightly cooler thanks to the rain but will still be near 90 degrees.