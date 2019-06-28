First Alert Forecast: Higher rain chances may bring a little relief to the afternoon heatHigher rain chances may bring a little relief to the afternoon heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This evening, there should still be plenty of clouds and showers lingering around. There should also be some thunderstorm activity as well. This will continue even after sunset. It will not be raining everywhere. It should only be scattered showers. If you have any evening plans, I would be prepared for some rain along with taking an umbrella with you. Temperatures will be in the 80s, so it will still be warm.
Overnight, there should be some showers around early on. There is some indication that more rain will be developing to the east. Some of that could very well move into our viewing area. Therefore, I’m going with the idea that we will have rain scattered throughout the night. I’m keeping rain chances a little higher around 40%. There is a better chance we see some rain early in the morning to start off our Saturday. It will still be a warm and muggy night as well.
Saturday will be a rainy start to the weekend. I have a 60% chance of rain in the afternoon. It should not be a washout, though. I would keep an umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. Or keep an indoor plan alternative just in case. The rain will not last all day, so it will only be scattered showers. It will be a hot day with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. The good thing about the rain is that is will help cool the temperatures down a little bit.
Sunday will also be a wet day with more rain by the afternoon. I have decided to lower the rain chance to 40%. It should be a dry morning, then the rain should arrive in the afternoon. The good news is that the Saharan dust will be gone by this weekend. That is also why the rain chances are slightly higher than earlier in the week. I would not cancel any plans just yet, but make sure to have an indoor plan alternative in case the rain hits you. Temperatures may be slightly cooler thanks to the rain but will still be near 90 degrees.
Monday next week will have a 20% chance of rain. There should only be a few isolated storms in the afternoon, but overall, they will be limited. It should be a partly cloudy day with plenty of sunshine at times. So, it should be a great day! Temperatures will be warmer with lower rain chances and highs will be in the lower 90s.
The daily scattered storms will likely continue next week with rain possibly every day in the afternoon. There will be roughly a 30-40% rain chance heading into next week. Temperatures will also be warming up to the upper 80s and lower 90s with high heat index values in the afternoon. It should feel like the triple digits most days. Every day may have rain, but you may be luck enough one day to not see any on a particular day. Right now, for Tuesday and Wednesday, I have a 40% rain chance.
Looking ahead to July 4th for Independence Day, the weather should not be as bad. I have not ruled out the possibility of a few afternoon storms. Right now, I have a 30% chance of rain. I am leaning toward the idea that the rain will be gone, or at least winding down by the evening in time for fireworks. Temperatures will be hot, especially if there is less rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Fingers crossed this forecast holds together.
