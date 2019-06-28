Burns the long-haired dachshund becomes therapy dog

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local dog made headlines after his great showing at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Thursday was Burns the long-haired dachshund’s first day as a therapy dog after retiring from the dog show world.
Burns first rose to fame during the Westminster Dog Show when he won the hounds group prize and was in the running for best in show.
Now, after seven years of competing, he’s giving back to the community as a therapy dog through the Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy Group.
“I think he’s a natural. He loves kids, I love the elderly, it was a perfect fit for something we could do for his retirement years," Kim Vidrine, Burns’ owner, said.
While he’s been at it for one day — he’s already making a great impression.
“He is very well-behaved! It’s like he’s doing this all the time. He really likes the people and they love to see him and Kim’s going to be a great part of our team," Susan Stanford, coordinator of Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy Group, said.
Vidrine said seeing patients’ faces light up is priceless. As the group of dogs made their rounds, Vidrine got emotional herself.
“I guess because I’ve grown up with dogs and I know the joy they bring me, and the comfort when you’re lonely, or sad, or sick. They’re very comforting. So, it’s wonderful to be able to spread that and be able to give that back to somebody," Vidrine said.
Burns got his therapy dog certification a couple of weeks ago and Vidrine said he will continue to provide comfort to those in the Lake Area as long as he wants.
Stanford said they’re always accepting volunteers, and to go to their website for more information on how to sign up.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.