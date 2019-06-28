Allen Parish corrections employee fired after allegedly showing up to work high on weed

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An employee with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections division has been terminated and arrested for possession of marijuana while at work, Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
Supervisors at the sheriff’s office noticed Michael Douglas James, 23, of Ville Platte, seemed to be under the influence of an unknown substance on June 28. James was brought into the office and questioned.
After the interview and a search of his truck, it was discovered that James was in possession of marijuana, which he admitted to using prior to his shift, Hebert said.
James was arrested and booked into the Allen Parish Public Safety Complex on a charge of possession of marijuana.
His bond was set at $1,500.
