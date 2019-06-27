WAITR responds following reports of layoffs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - WAITR has issued a statement following reports of layoffs.
Founder and CEO Chris Meaux, said in a statement that the layoffs were the result of the company’s acquisition of Bite Squad.
“As part of the Bite Squad acquisition, there became areas of overlap within the Company. With that, we have made the difficult decision to streamline select parts of the organization through a synergistic reduction; no jobs are being outsourced. We believe this will help maximize efficiencies and is necessary to best position our organization for continued growth and future success. We remain committed to the growth and development of the company in Louisiana, and are focused on strengthening our team in Technology, Customer Success, Sales and Accounting, among other areas of growth.”
Multiple people reached out to KPLC, saying they were laid off.
KATC is reporting that employees were also laid off in Lafayette.
One person who said he was one of the people laid off in Lake Charles, said about 25 members of the office staff were laid off at the Lake Charles office. He said they were called into a meeting around 10 a.m., at which point they were told via video-conference that they were being let go.
“It was devastating to see this company that had built itself up by these people being laid off,” he said. “It was absolutely heartbreaking.”
KPLC reached out to WAITR for a number of how many employees were laid off in Lake Charles, but the company referred us to their previous statement.
