SWLA Arrest Report - June 26, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 26, 2019.
Winston Ed Edwards, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency, or neglect; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no seat belt.
Tyler Brooks Venable, 28, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Colven Collins Simmons, 34, Vidor, TX: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; out of state detainer.
Chad Elliot Hamilton, 46, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jonathan Paul Guidry, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Kerri Evelyn Lacy, 52, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.
Barbara Ann Praylor, 23, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Darrius Jahtay Hall, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Josh Allen Wisner, 32, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; alteration or removal of identifying numbers on a motor vehicles; obstruction of a public passage; switched license plate.
Justin Paul Taylor, 25, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana.
Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 32, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; contempt of court.
Davis Paul Richard, 57, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Ezequiel Vega-Solano, 21, Snyder, TX: Federal detainer.
Bertha Mae Jernell Carter, 32, Iowa: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Philip Jacobes, 64, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
