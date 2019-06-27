Sports Person of the Week - Jack Wright

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - If you grew up in the Wright household, rodeo was truly a way of life.
“It’s like if you didn’t do it, why aren’t you doing it?" cowboy Jack Wright said. “It wasn’t a have to, it was that I wanted to do it and make my family proud and carry on that tradition.”
Third generation cowboy Jack Wright grew up across Southwest Louisiana but decided to do his riding a state over.
“My dad told me Texas is where the elite compete and if you wanted to be the best, go to Texas,” Wright said.
With the move success followed—at least for a bit. Wright won the Region Five saddle bronc title three years in a row but a pair of injuries killed his state title dreams in 2018. He never let any of that slow him down.
“I was down on myself for a little while," Wright admitted. "I had to take off three months and I couldn’t rodeo but I got back healthy and this was my year this year.”
And what a year it was for the East Beauregard alum. Wright finally made his state title dreams come true in Abilene but what made it even more special was that date he won the title. June 15th—his mother DeAnne's birthday.
“That was four years of blood, sweat, and tears. I’ve never wanted anything more than that," Wright expressed. "We both cried and my dad won the state title 37 years ago as well so it was a pretty big victory on the day.”
Though his career is not over, Wright has had to overcome a lot over the years. He believes anybody can do the same as long as they have a strong support system to back them up.
“Get you family and friends that love you and read the word of God because everything helps you in that situation," said Wright. "Get a very good support system and believe in yourself. Don’t be down on yourself because it doesn’t help.”
