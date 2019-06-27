Senator John Kennedy weighs in on U.S. and Iran tensions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With President Trump heading to the G20 Summit Wednesday trade will be a big topic, along with the growing tension with Iran. Senator John Kennedy weighed in on the ongoing situation.
“The situation we’re in with Iran is very delicate.” Kennedy said.
Tensions escalating between the United States and Iran after the U.S. announced new sanctions Monday.
Those sanctions, President Trump says, will deny Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his office and quote “many others” access to financial instruments.
Senator John Kennedy says he agrees with the Trump’s tactics.
“We need to continue doing what we’re doing," Kennedy said. "Military restraint and maximum pressure. I feel bad for the Iranian people, but the sanctions are crushing the Ayatollah.”
The new sanctions come after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week. The United States says the incident occurred in international airspace while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said they shot it down after it entered into the country’s territory.
“They had become frustrated and confused," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said. "They do not know what to do. They do strange things that no sane person in the history of world politics has done or at least I don’t remember. This is because of their total confusion. They have become mentally disabled. The White House is suffering from mental disability.”
President Trump taking to Twitter saying “any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration.” This comes after reportedly calling off a military strike with minutes to spare last week.
“I have all the time in the world," President Trump said. "I’m sitting here. I have all the time in the world. In the meantime, they have very strong sanctions, they have to live with those sanctions. But Iran should do the right thing for their people. The problem is I don’t believe their leader, I’m not sure that their leaders care for their people. If they do, they’ll make a deal. If they don’t, they’re just thinking about themselves. And they’re selfish and they’re stupid if that’s what they’re doing.”
“We are gradually starting them out," Kennedy said. "The Ayatollah will eventually come to the table.”
Iran has stated these new sanctions will not have an effect other than souring relations with the United States even more.
