Republic Services continues to pick up trash containers in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Republic Services in Sulphur will continue to pick up the trash containers they provided as Waste Management begins garbage services next week.
A Facebook post by the City of Sulphur said until this process is complete please only put one Republic provided blue container out. If you put two blue containers out and both are taken, it will be your responsibility to contact Republic Services to replace the bin you’ve purchased.
If you would like an additional container through Waste Management, you can lease one for a one-time fee of $75.
