Man accused of raping 11-year-old girl turns himself into authorities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man accused of raping a minor has turned himself into authorities, said Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was received on May 18 regarding Allen J. Fontenot, 39, of Lake Charles, having inappropriate sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl the previous day.
After an investigation of the incident, Judge David Ritchie signed an arrest warrant with a bond of $450,000 for first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Fontenot turned himself into sex crime detectives on June 27, Myers said. He will be booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
