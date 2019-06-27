Lake Charles man indicted for attempted murder

Kentrell Dunn indicted on second-degree murder charge
By Sophia Landry | June 27, 2019 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated June 27 at 5:05 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been indicted for attempted murder.

A grand jury returned an attempted second-degree murder charge against Kentrell Joseph Dunn, 18, of Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. 18th Street in reference to a shooting on Dec. 19. When officers arrived at the scene a male victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lake Charles police said in January they were searching for Dunn. He was arrested May 8, according to Calcasieu Correctional Center records.

