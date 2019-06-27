First Alert Forecast: Heat continues into the weekend with higher rain chances on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be hot and hazy. There is that Saharan dust in the air making the sky appear hazy. It should not cause any major problems unless you have respiratory issues or breathing problems. The dust is limiting the rain chances again today. I do have a 10% chance of a couple showers popping up this afternoon. Most of the rain, if any, will arrive late in the afternoon or early evening. Temperatures today will once again be hot with highs in the 90s.
This evening, there may be a few storms passing through. I am optimistic that the rain will not take place, or at least will dissipate quickly. I am keeping just a mere 10% chance for a couple showers. It should be partly cloudy with a more of the hazy in the air. This will likely create a beautiful sunset! Temperatures will still be in the 80s this evening.
Overnight, there may be a stray shower early, but will otherwise be rain-free. There will be a few passing clouds at times. Some areas may even become mostly clear. It will still be warm and muggy though. Temperatures should fall to the lower to mid 70s. It should be a warm but dry start to our Friday, so at least you won’t need to fight any rain on your morning commute. However, you may need that umbrella later in the day.
Friday will go back to having slightly higher rain chances. I am keeping the rain chance at 30%. It should not be a washout. However, there will be some heavy rain and thunderstorms at times. The Saharan dust will still be around, but it should start to move away by this time. The dust is partially why the rain chances will be lower since the dust is limiting some of the rain developing. Still, if you have any breathing issues, I would recommend limiting your time outdoors. Same goes for taking an umbrella with you.
Saturday will be a rainy start to the weekend. I have a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. It should not be a washout, though. I would keep an umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. Or keep an indoor plan alternative just in case. It will be a hot day with temperatures reaching the lower 90s. The good thing about the rain is that is will help cool the temperatures down a little bit.
Sunday will also be a wet day with more rain by the afternoon. I have raised the rain chance to 60%. It should be a dry morning, then the rain should arrive in the afternoon. The good news is that the Saharan dust will be gone by this weekend. That is also why the rain chances are slightly higher. I would not cancel any plans just yet, but make sure to have an indoor plan alternative in case the rain hits you. Temperatures may be slightly cooler thanks to the rain but will still be near 90 degrees.
The daily scattered storms will likely continue into next week with rain possibly every day in the afternoon. There will be roughly a 30-40% rain chance heading into next week. Temperatures will also be warming up to the lower 90s with high heat index values in the afternoon. It should feel like the triple digits most days.
Looking ahead to July 4th, the weather should not be as bad. I have not ruled out the possibility of a few afternoon storms. Right now, I have a 30% chance of rain. I am leaning toward the idea that the rain will be gone, or at least winding down by the evening in time for fireworks. Temperatures will be hot, especially if there is less rain.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.