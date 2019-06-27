FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy and hot; better rain chances return tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Warm and sultry temperatures start off our Thursday with quite a bit more sunshine ahead today as compared to the past few days which should quickly kickstart warming temperatures up quickly through the 80s this morning and approaching 90 by the noon hour. Winds will be light but hazy skies will be more pronounced as the Saharan Dust lingers in the air.
By late-afternoon, temperatures should peak out around 92 to 94 degrees and heat index values will be up to around 103. This will be hot enough to trigger an isolated pop-up thunderstorm but no more than a 20% chance of that will occur today thanks to a stronger ridge of high pressure aloft that is helping cap the atmosphere a bit more today.
Into this evening, temperatures will remain warm in the 80s through midnight but then again drop into the 70s overnight. The cap will be a bit weaker tomorrow which should allow a slightly better chance of seeing scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms on Friday with rain chances a little higher at 30%, but the day should still be salvageable if you have outdoor plans.
You’ll likely be dodging even more scattered thunderstorms over the weekend as rain chances increase to 50% both Saturday and Sunday as the coverage of afternoon storms looks to be greater thanks to daytime heating setting off more numerous storms with the ridge of high pressure also moving away and helping to better prime the atmosphere for these storms to develop.
Next week will carry over with daily afternoon summertime storms with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. A ridge of high pressure will return late next week and cut off a lot of the daily storms by the 4th of July on Thursday and Friday and leading to hotter afternoons as temperatures approach the middle 90s and heat index values up to 105.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.