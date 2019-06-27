Big Brothers Big Sisters Summer Program takes field trip to city hall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization has been around for a long time, pairing up kids with an adult who can really invest in the children’s lives. The main goal is to give kids a fighting chance to succeed in life. Today, the group took the kids to Lake Charles City Hall and they got to meet a few special guests.
Chaperone Ariel Morse says it’s important to give them these experiences.
“Whether it’s a single parent or some type of negative experience that they’ve gone through in their life and it just requires that they would need some extra support," Morse said.
At City Hall they were able to have a discussion with Mayor Nic Hunter and Police Chief Shawn Caldwell.
Kaitlyn Jean-Lauis and Jaivean Menard said the experience was one they’ll never forget.
“I know a lot about government and stuff and about Mayors. I know a lot about the roles," Menard said. "They told me I could actually be a Mayor if I try hard.”
Morse says these events are vital.
“Sometimes they can feel silenced in a lot of areas in their life and so when they get to sit in a room that’s nice and fancy and talk with people that are at the top of the food chain, they’re getting to be recognized and heard,” Morse said.
Jean-Lauis says the whole experience opened her eyes.
“I took away from it that you can do anything or be anything that you put your mind to and that they do have people that believe in you," Jean- Lauis said.
