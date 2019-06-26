Wireless networks upgraded for marine pilot boats in Cameron Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ondas Networks has announced that they have completed a project in Cameron Parish helping to secure wireless service for marine pilot boats in the Gulf of Mexico.
The company says that it has entered in to a service agreement with Louisiana Radio Communications which provides the wireless service to marine pilot boats who require real-time tide and weather information in order to navigate vessels to port safely.
The upgrades are to help secure connections against potential cyber threats and to improve network connectivity for operations during natural disasters.
