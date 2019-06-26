U.S. government investigates chicken industry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s a lawsuit against 28 chicken companies claiming they are taking steps to purposely fix, and raise, the pricing of chicken.
Among the companies named are 4 of the biggest poultry producers in the U.S. including Tyson Foods, Sanderson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Perdue, who collectively control 51 percent of the chicken industry.
The lawsuit, that was brought up by food service distributor, Maplevale Farms, states that the chicken producers coordinated their output, and limited chicken production with the intent to raise prices.
Retail giant, Walmart, has also joined in on the lawsuit, and they claim some of the companies killed hatchlings to raise prices, and then ramped up production once prices reached a level they were satisfied with.
The U.S. Justice Department is stepping in, and notified Tyson Foods that they were being subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury.
Tyson Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms say the claims have no merit.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.