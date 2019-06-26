Two dogs killed in hit and run, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for drivers involved

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two dogs were killed in a hit and run on Ham Reid Road— their owner nearly hit herself.
Two weeks ago a woman was walking her pitbulls, Nymeria and Trejo, across Ham Reid Road when a pair of cars came speeding towards them, the first hit and killed both dogs. Both cars kept driving.
A daycare in the area caught the incident on tape, showing both cars the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for.
“I think they could’ve possibly believed they hit a person. Although— it’s tragic that the dogs were run over, but I feel that we could very easily, if you watch the film and you saw it, then you know it came very close to being a pedestrian hit by a vehicle," Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
Mancuso said they are now asking the public for help finding the suspected drivers.
“Best we could figure, what we believe is a 2010 Infiniti G37. Now, that year could be a couple years off, either way. But, we do believe that’s the type of vehicle it is. We know that somebody behind them knows what happened because they were following em that close. We believe they were traveling together at a high rate of speed," Mancuso said.
Mancuso described the second car as small and black, but at this time the make and model are unknown.
He said the first driver is expected of going 73 miles per hour when they hit the two dogs. That’s about 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
“They’re looking at two counts at aggravated cruelty to animals, reckless operation and hit and run," Mancuso said.
The dogs’ owners urged those who walk in the area to be on high alert. They also said they hope more speed limit signs will be posted along Ham Reid Road in an effort to prevent speeding.
The Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue has offered a $500 reward for anyone with information about the hit and run. They’re accepting monetary donations through their Facebook page to increase the reward amount.
