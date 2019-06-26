SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2019

Donovan Jerrell Richmond, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; careless operation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.