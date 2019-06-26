SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 25, 2019.
Marchus Dwayne Patterson, 37, Lake Charles: Attempted obstruction of justice; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; fourth offense possession of marijuana.
Elger Rashard McMahon, 22, Fenton: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary.
Xavier Devante Mitchell, 26, Sulphur: Switching a license plate; no motor vehicle insurance; resisting an officer by flight; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); unlawful use of 911; reckless operation; vehicle not registered.
Ronnie Earl Prudhomme, 29, Jennings: Federal detainer.
Shana Tenille Hines, 40, DeRidder: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; contempt of court (2 charges).
Jorden Dewayne Johnson, 21, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (8 charges); probation violation.
Brett Wyatt Leger, 45, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions (3 charges); theft under $1,000; trespassing.
Colby Lane Leblanc, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation (3 charges); instate detainer.
Patrick Layne Kelley, 28, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer; theft under $1,000.
Alex Madison White, 32, Houston, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Robert Arthur Guidry, 37, Lake Charles: First offense cyberstalking; aggravated assault with a firearm (3 charges).
Adam W Creel, 30, Sulphur: Trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges).
Lorenzo Mays Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; identity theft under $300.
Justin Marshall Cormier, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); parole detainer.
Darren Shawn Gaspard, 54, Lake Charles: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
James Wilmore, 32, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; probation violation.
Richard Celestine Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; probation violation; instate detainer.
Kenneth Winfrey Jr., 30, Jennings: Contempt of court.
Donovan Jerrell Richmond, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; careless operation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Dominick Joseph Gioia, 58, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Paul McLendon, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Kentrell Demon Thomas, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Samuel James Johnson, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.
