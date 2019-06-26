Starks man dies in fatal crash near DeQuincy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D says that a Starks man died yesterday, June 25, 2019, during a single-vehicle crash.
The driver was Dakota Dale Singleton, 19, who was traveling along LA Hwy 12 about 4 miles west of DeQuincy.
After a preliminary investigation of the scene State Police say that Singleton’s truck was traveling west when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road for unknown reasons.
According to investigators, the truck traveled through a shallow ditch and then struck a tree before stopping.
State Police say that Singleton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Singleton and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
