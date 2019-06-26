Power outages along Nelson Road leave Entergy customers concerned

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you live or work along Nelson Road in Lake Charles, there’s a chance you’ve lost power at least once over the last few days.
The outages have left some people concerned about the durability of the power lines and poles in the area.
A pole snapped on Nelson on Tuesday, causing a power outage that lasted for more than seven hours, affecting hundreds of people and businesses.
“I just saw a big blue light, and kind of a surge of electricity, and then a loud bang and then a hum," said Sam Turner. "And then thirty seconds later, it did it again.”
Turner was at work on Nelson Road just before 10 a.m. when he saw what he described as an explosion.
Jett Champagne was also at work at an apartment complex down the road when the pole snapped.
“I saw a power line explode, it kind of looked like fireworks, and about a minute later, I saw another one explode," said Champagne.
While neither knew what was going on at the time, they quickly learned that they had lost power, which wouldn’t be restored until around 5 p.m.
“There’s been a bunch of power outages in the last week, and that concerns me a little bit. We’ve got food in fridges that have to stay cold," Turner said.
Margaret Harris, with Entergy, said the pole snapped because of an external factor, but what that force was remains unknown.
As for the other outages in the area over the last few days, she said they’ve been caused by different reasons, from a tree limb, to a squirrel in a substation.
“There are things that do happen that create outages, we work hard to restore power safely and timely to our customers. Public safety is very important to us, and we recognize that power, electric power is very important to you as well," Harris said.
Turner and Champagne both said they just hope proper precautions are being taken to make sure all poles and lines in the area are secure, especially since we’re in the middle of hurricane season.
“I think we need to get together better to ensure the safety of people in case a storm or a hurricane or anything like that comes through," said Champagne.
Entergy has begun to install more heavy duty equipment across the area to be more durable during severe storms.
Harris said those upgrades are a part of an ongoing project.
