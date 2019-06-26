Police: Drugs, illegal gun, large amount of cash found after man shows up to court smelling of marijuana

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Drugs, a handgun with an obliterated serial number and a large amount of cash were seized after a Crowley man showed up to Welsh City Court smelling of marijuana, authorities say.
Jarvis Martin, 34, was appearing in court around 3 p.m. Tuesday, on citations.
Police officers with the Welsh Police Department smelled what they believed to be the odor of marijuana coming from Martin, according to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet. They escorted Crochet to the lobby of the investigations division and asked if he had any marijuana concealed on him. Martin said yes and pulled a bag of marijuana from his pocket.
Martin was arrested and walked to the Welsh Police Department booking room, where officers found nearly 100 oxycodone pills on him, Crochet said.
Detectives obtained a warrant to search Martin’s vehicle, which was parked along side the Welsh Police Department, Crochet said. Inside the vehicle, officers found a handgun with an obliterated serial number, more marijuana and a large amount of cash.
Martin was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail on the following counts:
- Simple possession of marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics
- Possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number
- Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
- Money laundering, transaction involving proceeds of crime
