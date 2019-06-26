LEGAL CORNER: Neighbor’s property, adoption, hunting bobcats

ANSWER: Yes. The first consideration is whether or not the absent parent will consent to the adoption. If consent is granted, the adoption can go forward. If the absent parent objects, the Children’s Code Art. 1245 lists two grounds in which a contested adoption can be granted: (1) the parent has refused or failed to comply with a court order of support without just cause for a period of at least six months, or (2) the parent has refused or failed to visit, communicate, or attempt to communicate with the child without just cause for a period of at least six months.