$500,000 improvements to Intracoastal Park complete

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - An expanded and renovated pavilion, a new fishing wharf and a wheelchair-accessible fish-cleaning station are part of the improvements unveiled at Intracoastal Park Thursday.
The park is located at 7955 Intracoastal Park Road, Sulphur, on the south side of the Ellender Bridge.
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a ribbon-cutting for the $564,000 project Wednesday.
Gunter Construction was the general contractor and Steve Shows, of Vincent-Shows Architects, served as project designer.
The pavilion, which was previously open-air, is now enclosed, with a new roof, air conditioning and heating, an inside sink, concrete countertops inside and outside and a large covered patio facing the water.
The shoreline has been cleared and is accessible by wheelchair.
There is also new electrical service throughout the park, new walkways, and a new lift station. Electrical repairs were also made to the RV slots.
Future park projects include parking and sidewalks.
The police jury says those interested in renting the new pavilion may call Facility Management at 337-721-3540.
“It’s really been in the works for a while and we’re just glad to see it open today,” said Judd Bares, police juror of District 12, in which the park is located. “Calcasieu Parish Police Jury quality-of-life-type projects are very high on our list of priorities, and this is just another example of the things that we do and we do well for the people in our communities. It just gives people a place to go and gather and enjoy the outdoors.”
