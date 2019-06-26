Fred’s adds DeQuincy location to closure list

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fred’s, Inc. announced today that it will close dozens more underperforming stores, including the Fred’s Super Dollar store on West 4th Street in DeQuincy, according to a news release. But the company says the pharmacy will remain open.
Fred’s already announced that the Moss Bluff and Westlake locations will close.
To see the list of the 49 latest stores Fred’s is closing, click HERE.
In total, 313 stores are closing, leaving 244 remaining locations.
