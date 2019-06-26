First Alert Forecast: Lower rain chances with hot temperatures and hazy conditions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it should be mostly cloudy. I do not expect a lot of sunshine. The good news today is that the rain chances are lower. I only have a 20% chance of rain this afternoon! So, there will be a couple showers, but most places will not see any rain at all today. It should be a hot day with temperatures getting up to the lower 90s. Plus, with the humidity, it should feel like the triple digits. There is also some hazy to the sky thanks to the Saharan dust being around.
This evening, it should be rather nice. I still think there will be a lot of clouds around, but the rain chances will be lower. Especially after sunset, I do not expect any rain. It will still be quite warm. Temperatures should be in the upper 80s. it will only cool down a little bit after sunset. If you have any evening plans, you should not have to worry about the weather.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy. I have not ruled out the possibility of some drizzle or a few sprinkles. So, I do have a 10% chance of rain. Otherwise, it should remain warm and muggy. Temperatures will slowly fall to the lower to mid 70s. It should be a pleasant night.
The Saharan dust that arrived Wednesday will stick around Thursday as well. So, it will be another hazy day. The rain chances will be slightly lower. I still cannot rule out a couple showers popping up in the afternoon, though. Basically, what should happen is the rain and the dust will be fighting each other. In other words, the rain will help disperse the dust while the dust will help limit the rain. Therefore, I’m keeping a 20% chance of rain, and the dust should not be intolerable. Temperatures will be a little warmer, and the heat index will likely go beyond 100 degrees.
Friday will go back to having slightly higher rain chances. I am keeping the rain chance at 30%. It should not be a washout. However, there will be some heavy rain and thunderstorms at times. The Saharan dust will still be around, but it should start to move away by this time. The dust is partially why the rain chances will be lower since the dust is limiting some of the rain developing. Still, if you have any breathing issues, I would recommend limiting your time outdoors. Same goes for taking an umbrella with you.
Saturday will be a rainy start to the weekend. I have a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. It should not be a washout, though. I would keep an umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. Or keep an indoor plan alternative just in case. It will be a hot day with temperatures reaching the lower 90s. The good thing about the rain is that is will help cool the temperatures down a little bit.
Sunday will also be a wet day with more rain by the afternoon. I am keeping the rain chance at 40%. It should be a dry morning, then the rain should arrive in the afternoon. The good news is that the Saharan dust will be gone by this weekend. That is also why the rain chances are slightly higher. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s once again.
The daily scattered storms will likely continue into next week with rain possibly every day in the afternoon. There will be roughly a 30-40% rain chance heading into next week. Temperatures will also be warming up to the lower 90s with high heat index values in the afternoon.
