First Alert Forecast: Lower rain chances with hot temperatures and hazy conditions

The Saharan dust that arrived Wednesday will stick around Thursday as well. So, it will be another hazy day. The rain chances will be slightly lower. I still cannot rule out a couple showers popping up in the afternoon, though. Basically, what should happen is the rain and the dust will be fighting each other. In other words, the rain will help disperse the dust while the dust will help limit the rain. Therefore, I’m keeping a 20% chance of rain, and the dust should not be intolerable. Temperatures will be a little warmer, and the heat index will likely go beyond 100 degrees.