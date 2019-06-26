FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances drives up the heat today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather pattern is finally beginning to settle down a bit across Southwest Louisiana as storms won’t be as likely today which will give way to a hotter day with heat index values up closer to 100 this afternoon. The grass will be growing and the mosquitoes increasing after the previous days’ rains have dumped about 2 to 4 inches since Monday across a good swath of Southwest Louisiana.
The well-advertised Saharan Dust has not been an issue for us so far because of the rain but will begin to present itself a bit more today and will yield to a bit more haziness and reduced air quality. For those with respiratory conditions or extreme sensitivities, you may want to hold off on the strenuous work and chores today as this dust and particulate matter hangs around into Thursday.
A better chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms begins to return by Friday and especially over the weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure over the area begins to weaken and allow the return of our cooling storms to pop up during the hot afternoon. Until storms return, expect daily highs in the lower 90s with heat index values around 100 to 103 during the afternoon for Thursday and Friday.
The increased coverage of scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday will keep highs just a tad cooler, topping out in the upper 80s both days, but this also means your outdoor plans could be interrupted by thunderstorms. Make sure to be aware of this threat if you are planning an outdoor event and be prepared to go indoors if thunder roars!
Next week will yield to a continuance of a few afternoon storms each day with a slightly lesser rain chance by Thursday for the 4th of July! The tropics remain inactive and I don’t foresee any development in the Atlantic or Gulf over the next several days. The Pacific basin sees it’s first tropical depression of the season, although it continues to move away from land and will not be a threat to any coastline regardless of development.
Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
