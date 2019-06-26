Dust from the Sahara brings haze and reduced air quality through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Allergy sufferers and those with respiratory conditions may need to take it easy the next few days as a large plume of Saharan Dust lowers air quality and reduces rain chances the next couple of days.
This dust layer won’t cause too many health problems except for those super sensitive but will make for some vivid and vibrant sunrises and sunsets.
Saharan dust is not new, with increased satellite technology aiding our abilities to track and bring awareness to its existence and with new NOAA modeling technology, the propagation of dust over the tropical Atlantic and Gulf can be predicted out into the future.
The dust does have its advantages though as this layer of drier air over the development region for hurricanes keeps tropical activity suppressed and leads to a quiet tropical Atlantic while in existence.
