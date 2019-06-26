Brick wall collapse reportedly leaves some tenants without power

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - About three weeks ago a brick wall collapsed at Emerald Point Apartments, possibly during bad weather. According to concerned citizens, as many as 17 people have been without electricity for three weeks.
74-year-old Idell Livings has loved ones there, some of whom are not in good health. She says it’s hot there.
"I’m concerned about going in these apartments and maybe finding my friend dead from heat," she said.
Livings says she fears fire or electrical shock due to cords running to power some appliances as well.
“They have cords, they have extension cords, electrical cords running from one building to the other building to have running fans, the icebox or a television. They have cords running from other buildings to have that and I think that is dangerous,” she said.
We stopped at the apartment office, where an employee said they are taking care of residents, but would not elaborate. She added a manager would have to make any comment.
Livings says her idea of taking care of residents would be to move them.
“Why not put them in a hotel room or whatever or another apartment that has lights. Put them in another apartment, give them motel rooms. You're not taking care of them if they're in a hot apartment,” said Livings.
Livings says she checks on her loved ones daily and wants something done.
“I think someone should do something about this immediately. Please help these people,” she said.
Livings speaks for residents who fear they might be evicted if they speak publicly.
We have tried several times to get a response from the apartment management but, so far, have not heard back.
