Authorities searching for Lake Charles man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of raping a minor after authorities arrested his wife for alleged obstruction of justice.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, on May 18, 2019 the department received a complaint regarding Allen J. Fontenot of Lake Charles having inappropriate sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl the previous day.
After an investigation of the incident, Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant for Allen Fontenot’s arrest with a set bail of $450,000 for first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
On June 18, 2019, detectives were contacted by the suspect’s wife, Rachel H. Fontenot, who wanted to speak with authorities about Allen’s case.
While speaking with detectives deputies say Rachel gave a possible location where Allen could be found but when detectives went to the location Allen was not there.
Later that same day detectives spoke with Rachel again, who they say told them that she had lied, having met with Allen prior to speaking with them the first time and had taken him to another location.
Rachel was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.
Judge Sharon Wilson has set Rachel’s bond at $30,000.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows the location of Allen Fontenot to call them at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.