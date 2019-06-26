Allen Correctional Center inmate sentenced for threatening President Trump

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An inmate at Allen Correctional Center was sentenced to 37 months by a federal judge for threatening President Trump, according to a news release from United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana.
Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Buddy Keith Myers originally from Simms, Texas, wrote a series of letters from February 12, 2018 to March 10, 2018 threatening death or bodily injury against President Donald Trump.
Myers drafted most of the letters on inmate request forms and submitted them to prison officials, and mailed at least one of the letters to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, according to the news release.
According to court documents presented during his guilty plea on August 28, 2018, Myers acknowledged to law enforcement officers that his threats were serious.
U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays ordered Myers to serve three years and one month in federal prison for making threats against the President of the United States. Summerhays also ordered Myers to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.