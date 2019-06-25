SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | June 25, 2019 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 5:13 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2019.

Toni Cartez January, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or concealed carry by a felon; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Nelson Robert Brady, 29, Iowa: Burglary; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more (2 charges); illegal possession of stolen things worth less than $1,000.

Martin Alescander Thompson Jr., 30, Lakeland, FL: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.

Kaelob Kyle Russell, 24, Sulphur: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by carrying concealed by a felon.

Ben G Weaver, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (4 charges); probation detainer; burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Chequayea Ja’coviah Kitt, 29, Lakeland, FL: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.

Christopher Aaron Hammer, 38, Iowa: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Ronald Wayne Richard Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Lakeitha Diane Moore, 49, Houston, TX: Theft between $750 and $5,000 (2 charges).

Tiffney Tinese Williams, 40, Beaumont, TX: Contraband in penal institutions.

William Theodore Smith III, 46, Taxarkana, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Colby James Richard, 26, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery.

Destiney Nicole Williams, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; home invasion.

Andre Jermaine Ardie, 31, Lake Charles: Speeding.

Isiah Gerrard Hardy, 32, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Derrick Clayton Bland, 37, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Ayana Monee Hasley, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.

Misti Lynn Mercante, 47, Denham Springs: ARDC detainer.

Joshua James Wimberly, 36, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Cory Shannon Halbert, 23, Starks: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace.

Jerika Deundra Fontenot, 24, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; criminal abandonment.

Michael David Welch, 36, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brandon Joseph Vincent, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; trespassing; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Renee Holloway, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Roland Patrick Fontenot, 25, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Ashley Yvonne Royer, 35, Westlake: Contempt of court (9 charges), burglary.

Robert Jacob Dean Reason, 20, Fort Polk: Instate detainer.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.