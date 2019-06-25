SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2019.
Toni Cartez January, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or concealed carry by a felon; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Nelson Robert Brady, 29, Iowa: Burglary; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more (2 charges); illegal possession of stolen things worth less than $1,000.
Martin Alescander Thompson Jr., 30, Lakeland, FL: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Kaelob Kyle Russell, 24, Sulphur: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by carrying concealed by a felon.
Ben G Weaver, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (4 charges); probation detainer; burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Chequayea Ja’coviah Kitt, 29, Lakeland, FL: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Christopher Aaron Hammer, 38, Iowa: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Ronald Wayne Richard Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Lakeitha Diane Moore, 49, Houston, TX: Theft between $750 and $5,000 (2 charges).
Tiffney Tinese Williams, 40, Beaumont, TX: Contraband in penal institutions.
William Theodore Smith III, 46, Taxarkana, TX: Domestic abuse battery.
Colby James Richard, 26, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery.
Destiney Nicole Williams, 25, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; home invasion.
Andre Jermaine Ardie, 31, Lake Charles: Speeding.
Isiah Gerrard Hardy, 32, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Derrick Clayton Bland, 37, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Ayana Monee Hasley, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.
Misti Lynn Mercante, 47, Denham Springs: ARDC detainer.
Joshua James Wimberly, 36, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cory Shannon Halbert, 23, Starks: Contempt of court; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace.
Jerika Deundra Fontenot, 24, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; criminal abandonment.
Michael David Welch, 36, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brandon Joseph Vincent, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; trespassing; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Renee Holloway, 42, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Roland Patrick Fontenot, 25, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug.
Ashley Yvonne Royer, 35, Westlake: Contempt of court (9 charges), burglary.
Robert Jacob Dean Reason, 20, Fort Polk: Instate detainer.
