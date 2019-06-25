Sulphur residents losing recycling through city; encouraged to use CPPJ Solid Waste Convenience Center

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is getting rid of it’s recycling plan due to continuous contamination of its recycling bins, according to a news release from the city.
“What we have noticed is there has been an extreme amount of contamination that is taking place in our recycling bins," Mayor Mike Danahay said. "We were experiencing everything from boxes of old shoes to animal carcasses and everything in between.”
Danahay says residents were also attempting to recycle medical waste like hypodermic needles and used food like crawfish hulls.
“It’s been going on for a very long time," Danahay said. "Since I’ve been in office I’ve been aware of it. Our fire stations usually monitor these bins. They will tell you the various things that go into it are pretty horrific at times.”
He says one contaminate can cause a whole bin of recyclables to have to go to a landfill. The news release said almost all recycling in the city is going to a landfill due to contamination.
“Seeing that we were having the vast majority of our recyclables going to a landfill we felt that we needed to look at other options," Danahay said. "One of those options is utilizing the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Solid Waste Convenience Center, which is a manned, centrally located facility that you can bring your recyclable materials to dispose of there.”
The city’s current contract with Republic Services will end on June 30, 2019. After that Republic Services will remove its recycling bins from all locations around the city and they will not be replaced.
Danahay encourages those who utilized the recycle bins to now bring their items to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Residential Solid Waste Convenience Center located at 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur.
CPPJ has another location in Lake Charles at 5500 B Swift Plant Road.
Both facilities regular hours are 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Both Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
You must have a valid driver’s license to utilize either of the facilities.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.