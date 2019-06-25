Oakdale officer fired in special council meeting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One of the four indicted Oakdale officers is now out of a job.
A special city council meeting was called Monday — where, in an executive meeting, they decided to terminate officer Joycelyn Jackson.
“The council can go forward with voting on whether or not to terminate the employment of Jocelyn Jackson from the Oakdale Police Department," Oakdale City Attorney, Ray Rush, said.
But, according to Mayor Gene Paul, it has nothing to do with last week’s indictments. Paul told 7News Jackson was fired because she never completed the police academy.
Jackson and three other officers, including Police Chief Joseph Lockett, were indicted on various charges. Jackson faces simple battery charges.
“I’m sorry for Oakdale and the citizens of Oakdale. I mean, it puts a cloud over us. But one day justice will prevail either way and then the sun will shine again,” Paul said about the charges.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.