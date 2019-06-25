McNeese football game times and themes set for upcoming season

McNeese football game times and themes set for upcoming season
June 25, 2019 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 4:06 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese football will play six home games this coming season with three games kicking off at 6 p.m. and three others at 4 o’clock.

The August 31 season opener against Southern will kick at 6 p.m. along with the September 14 game versus Alcorn State and Sept. 28 against Sam Houston State.

Oct. 5 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Oct. 19 against HBU and Nov. 2 versus Northwestern State will all kick off at 4 p.m.

In addition to kick times, game themes have also been established.

The Alcorn State game will be the Military Appreciation Game; Sam Houston State the Hall of Fame Game; Southeastern Louisiana the Distinguished Alumni Game; HBU will be Homecoming; and Northwestern State will be Senior Day and the Hall of Honor Game.

Fans are reminded that Monday, July 1 is the deadline to renew season tickets.

2019 Football Schedule and Kick-off Times

Aug. 31 vs. Southern, 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Alcorn State, 6 p.m. (Military Appreciation)

Sept. 21 at Abilene Christian, TBA

Sept. 28 vs. Sam Houston State, 6 p.m. (Hall of Fame)

Oct. 5 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 4 p.m. (Distinguished Alumni)

Oct. 12 at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. HBU, 4 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 26 at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Nov. 2 vs. Northwestern State, 4 p.m. (Senior Day; Hall of Honor)

Nov. 9 OPEN

Nov. 16 at Nicholls, 3 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Lamar, 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.