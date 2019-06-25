McNeese football game times and themes set for upcoming season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese football will play six home games this coming season with three games kicking off at 6 p.m. and three others at 4 o’clock.
The August 31 season opener against Southern will kick at 6 p.m. along with the September 14 game versus Alcorn State and Sept. 28 against Sam Houston State.
Oct. 5 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, Oct. 19 against HBU and Nov. 2 versus Northwestern State will all kick off at 4 p.m.
In addition to kick times, game themes have also been established.
The Alcorn State game will be the Military Appreciation Game; Sam Houston State the Hall of Fame Game; Southeastern Louisiana the Distinguished Alumni Game; HBU will be Homecoming; and Northwestern State will be Senior Day and the Hall of Honor Game.
Fans are reminded that Monday, July 1 is the deadline to renew season tickets.
2019 Football Schedule and Kick-off Times
Aug. 31 vs. Southern, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 at Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Alcorn State, 6 p.m. (Military Appreciation)
Sept. 21 at Abilene Christian, TBA
Sept. 28 vs. Sam Houston State, 6 p.m. (Hall of Fame)
Oct. 5 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 4 p.m. (Distinguished Alumni)
Oct. 12 at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19 vs. HBU, 4 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 26 at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Nov. 2 vs. Northwestern State, 4 p.m. (Senior Day; Hall of Honor)
Nov. 9 OPEN
Nov. 16 at Nicholls, 3 p.m.
Nov. 23 at Lamar, 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.