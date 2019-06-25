Man fires multiple times at multiple victims on Warren Street, no one injured

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is under arrest after firing multiple shots at multiple people on Warren Street Tuesday, authorities said.
No one was injured during the shooting, which happened around 10:11 a.m., according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police Department. The incident happened near the intersection of Warren and Oak Park Boulevard.
The suspect, Robert Arthur Guidry, 37, fled the scene in a vehicle, but was arrested a short time later without incident, Keenum said.
Guidry was booked on three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond has not been set at this time.
Cpl. Curtis Manuel was the initial officer. Evidence Officer Jessica Single processed the scene. Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux is the lead investigator.
