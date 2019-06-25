Man accused of attempted robbery at Jennings hotel

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of attempted armed robbery at a Jennings hotel.
According to a post on the Jennings Police Department Facebook page, Dustin Kent Russell, 36, had a weapon when he approached a person and entered their hotel room. The person defended himself until Russell left the room.
Russell was apprehended at a Waffle House in Jennings.
He was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on one count of attempted armed robbery. Bond was set at $50,000.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.