Man accused of attempted robbery at Jennings hotel
Jennings police say Dustin Kent Russell attempted to rob a person staying a Jennings hotel Monday night. (Source: Jeff Davis Parish jail)
June 25, 2019 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 12:38 PM

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of attempted armed robbery at a Jennings hotel.

According to a post on the Jennings Police Department Facebook page, Dustin Kent Russell, 36, had a weapon when he approached a person and entered their hotel room. The person defended himself until Russell left the room.

Russell was apprehended at a Waffle House in Jennings.

He was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on one count of attempted armed robbery. Bond was set at $50,000.

