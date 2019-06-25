Lake Charles man sentenced for stealing guns from pawnshop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United States Attorney, David C. Joseph, has announced that a Lake Charles man has been sentenced to federal prison after stealing firearms from a local pawnshop.
According to the US Attorney’s Office, Ryan Taylor, 19, and at least two others stole several firearms from a pawnshop in Lake Charles on July 8, 2018.
Video surveillance from the night of the incident showed a truck driving up to the shop and attaching a rope to the font door before the truck backed away shattering the glass.
Taylor and the others then entered the shop and stole three rifles.
Authorities later arrested Taylor finding one of the stolen rifles with him.
During his guilty plea on February 15, 2019, Taylor admitted to taking part in theft.
Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 26 months in federal prison for firearm theft from a licensed firearm dealer on Monday, June 24, 2019.
The ATF and Lake Charles Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominic Rossetti prosecuted the case.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.