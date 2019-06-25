Jennings police searching for truck that hit two pedestrians in parking lot

Jennings police searching for truck that hit two pedestrians in parking lot
Jennings police are searching for a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of McDonald’s this morning. (Source: Jennings Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning | June 25, 2019 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 11:32 AM

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of McDonald’s this morning.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says two pedestrians were hit. Both were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Semmes says it appears the driver may have been elderly and may not have realized that they had hit the pedestrians.

Jennings police ask anyone with information to call 337-821-5513.

Jennings police are attempting to locate a dark colored Toyota Tacoma involved in a hit and run involving two...

Posted by Jennings Police Department on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.