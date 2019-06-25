Jennings police searching for truck that hit two pedestrians in parking lot

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings police are searching for a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of McDonald’s this morning.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says two pedestrians were hit. Both were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Semmes says it appears the driver may have been elderly and may not have realized that they had hit the pedestrians.
Jennings police ask anyone with information to call 337-821-5513.
