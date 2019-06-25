Genetic texting scam targets medicare beneficiaries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program warns Medicare Beneficiaries that they’re being targeted through phone calls, booths at health fairs, tables at grocery stores/ pharmacies and door-to-door visits.
But Angela Guth with the Better Business Bureau says the newest one is genetic testing.
“Assisted living facilities, senior care centers, even our residential communities," Guth said. "They’re going in and offering a no cost genetic DNA test.”
Guth says the test consists of a swab of the cheek, then they’ll ask for your Medicare information. The test supposedly detects cancer or other various diseases.
“Never give your information to anyone, anyone," Guth said. "You never give out your Medicare number or Medicaid number over the phone, through email. By no means.”
Guth says the scam is now national.
“We have multiple states that have issued warnings about this we are seeing it more and more in the Southwest Louisiana area," Guth said. We’re starting to get phone calls on it because I guess they are now targeting this area of the country. Don’t fall victim to it, don’t give out your personal information.”
Guth says if you been a victim report it to the Better Business Bureau.
