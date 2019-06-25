Former Cowboy Bob MacIntyre qualifies for the Open Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese Cowboy golf standout Bob MacIntyre continues to excel in his rookie season on the European Tour having made 14 cuts in the 16 tournaments played so far, including two second place finishes.
Because of his play, the Oban, Scotland native who played for McNeese in 2014 and 2015 and was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, has qualified for the 148th Open Championship which will be played July 18-21 at the Dunluce Links at Portrush in Northern Ireland.
The 22-year old Scot finished in a tie for 49th at this past weekend’s BMW International Open and is closing in on the $1 million earned mark for the season.
His best finish was in second place at the Made In Denmark tournament May 23-26 and two weeks prior to that finish, tied for second at the Bedfred British Masters.
MacIntyre is currently ranked 15th in the Race to Dubai rankings. The top 50 players at the end of the ranking period will compete in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship which has an $8 million purse is played at the Jemeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Past champions of the DP World Tour Championship include Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson.
MacIntyre will next be in action July 4-7 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which will be played at the Lahinch Golf Club in Co. Clare, Ireland.
