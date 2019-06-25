FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms return today; highest chances this afternoon/evening

A plume of hazy Saharan Dust should peak in intensity over Southwest Louisiana by tomorrow and result in more vibrant sunrise and sunsets and leading to a slight reduction in visibility due to the haziness. Those with respiratory conditions and various lung diseases may have some issues dealing with these extra particulates in the air and should avoid strenuous work outdoors until the air quality improves later in the week and weekend. This should only affect extremely sensitive groups and not the majority of the residents of Southwest Louisiana who will notice no health changes as a result of this Saharan Dust. It also helps suppress tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic and is a large contributor to the lack of any tropical activity this week.