FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arriving closer to midday and continuing this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures are on the sultry side but at least in the 70s and not the 80s for most all of Southwest Louisiana, with the return of clouds and limited sunshine to start the day. Rain and storms continue to work up the Texas coast and will make an approach into Southwest Louisiana closer to the Noon hour.
It would be a good idea to take your umbrella out the door today as showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and early evening as another upper level disturbance moves our way out of Texas. This will help to produce numerous thunderstorms later today. Lightning, gusty winds and briefly heavy rain will accompany the strongest storms, while widespread severe weather is not anticipated.
Lower rain chances will kick in Wednesday through Friday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the area and cuts off most of the shower and thunderstorms from having a chance to develop during the hot afternoon with highs inching closer to the middle 90s Thursday and Friday as more sun and fewer clouds will be on the return. Look for lows each night in the lower to middle 70s, at least giving our area a chance to drop out of the 80s and some modest heat relief during the overnight hours.
A plume of hazy Saharan Dust should peak in intensity over Southwest Louisiana by tomorrow and result in more vibrant sunrise and sunsets and leading to a slight reduction in visibility due to the haziness. Those with respiratory conditions and various lung diseases may have some issues dealing with these extra particulates in the air and should avoid strenuous work outdoors until the air quality improves later in the week and weekend. This should only affect extremely sensitive groups and not the majority of the residents of Southwest Louisiana who will notice no health changes as a result of this Saharan Dust. It also helps suppress tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic and is a large contributor to the lack of any tropical activity this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
