First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers possible with heavy downpours at times

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be cloudy, rainy, and hazy. It’s hard to tell that there is some hazy in the air with all the clouds and the rain moving through. The rain should last through most of the day. That will be the bigger issue today. At times, the rain will be heavy and there will be storms involved as well. There will not be any severe weather though. That’s the good news. Temperatures will be cool again thanks to the rain and clouds preventing the temperature from warming up too much.
This evening, the rain should begin to tamper down. There will still be some lingering showers along with a storm or two. So, if you have any evening plans, I would include an umbrella. There may be some heavy rain in a few places, but most of it will be light to moderate rain. Temperatures should still be in the 70s. It may be an evening to stay inside.
Overnight, I still think some rain will be around. I have a 30% chance of rain tonight. This will be mostly light to moderate showers moving through. It will also be warm and muggy with temperatures falling to the lower to mid 70s. That doesn’t sound as bad until you factor the humidity. That will be very high making it a little uncomfortable.
The Saharan dust that arrived Tuesday will stick around Wednesday and Thursday too. So those two days will be hazy as well. The rain chances will be slightly lower. I still cannot rule out a couple showers popping up in the afternoon, though. Basically, what should happen is the rain and the dust will be fighting each other. In other words, the rain will help disperse the dust while the dust will help limit the rain. Therefore, I’m keeping a 20% chance of rain both days. Temperatures will be a little warmer, and the heat index will likely go beyond 100 degrees.
Friday will go back to having slightly higher rain chances. I am keeping the rain chance at 30%. It should not be a washout. However, there will be some heavy rain and thunderstorms at times. The Saharan dust will still be around, but it should start to move away by this time. The dust is partially why the rain chances will be lower since the dust is limiting some of the rain developing. Still, if you have any breathing issues, I would recommend limiting your time outdoors. Same goes for taking an umbrella with you.
By this upcoming weekend, the Saharan dust should be gone. This will allow for some more rain to potentially develop. Therefore, I have kept the rain chance up at 40%. Both Saturday and Sunday should have a few pop up showers in the afternoon. It will help to have some rain, because that will cool the temperature down in the afternoon. It should warm up to the lower 90s prior to any rain arriving. Plus, it should feel like the triple digits with the heat index.
The daily scattered storms will likely continue into next week with rain possibly every day in the afternoon. There will be roughly a 30-40% rain chance heading into next week. Temperatures will also be warming up to the lower 90s with high heat index values in the afternoon.
