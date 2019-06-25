First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers possible with heavy downpours at times

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, it will be cloudy, rainy, and hazy. It’s hard to tell that there is some hazy in the air with all the clouds and the rain moving through. The rain should last through most of the day. That will be the bigger issue today. At times, the rain will be heavy and there will be storms involved as well. There will not be any severe weather though. That’s the good news. Temperatures will be cool again thanks to the rain and clouds preventing the temperature from warming up too much.