FINAL GOOD-BYE: Kroger on 12th Street shuts its doors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After decades of business, Kroger on 12th Street has shut its doors.
Workers boarded up the building and took down the signs Tuesday as the company completed plans to shut the store that were announced last month.
Kroger had operated on 12th Street since at least the early 1970s.
Kroger opened a new store on Country Club Road in 2017. It’s now the only Kroger in the area.
Kroger once operated three stores in Lake Charles, but Kroger on La. 14 closed in 2011 and Kroger on McNeese Street closed in 2017 when the Country Club location opened.
