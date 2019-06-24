Texas man accused of driving stolen vehicle wrong way on 210 during police chase, hitting three vehicles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police arrested a Texas man who allegedly led officers on a vehicle pursuit Saturday that began with a traffic stop on I-10 and ended with a crash on I-210 according to a news release.
Sulphur police say around 10:15 am on Saturday, a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Geoffrey Christopher Mings of Leander, Texas, was spotted traveling 77 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone on I-10 eastbound near the 210 interchange.
Police say Mings stopped briefly, but then drove off. It was during the chase that officers learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Texas.
The officer pursued Mings onto I-210, where police say Mings proceeded eastbound in the westbound lanes, sideswiping two vehicles before crashing head-on into a third vehicle. No injuries were reported in the traffic crashes.
Police say Mings then fled on foot onto Westlake Petrochem’s property. Security and plant officials at Westlake Petrochem were notified and the plant was placed on lockdown.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 units arrived on scene to assist. Officers searched the area on foot and using plant surveillance video. At approximately 11:26 am, Mings was located exiting a wooded area on plant property and placed under arrested.
Mings was booked into the Sulphur City Jail on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated flight, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer, hit and run, and speeding.
Mings’ bond was set at $62,750.
