SWLA Arrest Report - June 23, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 23, 2019.
Paul Semar Leblanc, 45, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Yani Haki Vincent, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court; child endangerment.
Detruon Metrell Bingham, 38, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; domestic abuse battery, property damage under $1,000.
Duriel Edmond Dennis, 36, St James: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Juan Carlos Sanchez II, 25, Sulphur: Reckless operation; first offense DWI; driving without a license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicles.
Desmond Lee Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contempt of court (4 charges).
Michael Ross Lombardo, 23, Savannah, GA: Remaining in places after being forbidden.
Martin Antonio Perez-Aguilar, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Lennard Ray Harmon Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Gabe Allen Vick, 43, Sulphur: Serious bodily injury (2 charges).
Demarcus Jonavon Bias, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; property damage under $500; second offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
